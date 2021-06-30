SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) – Police in Santa Rosa arrested two people Wednesday morning in connection with the fatal shooting of a 31-year-old man earlier this week.

According to investigators, Manuel Valdez was shot at his home on the 700 block of Pine Street sometime on Monday morning. His body was found by authorities that afternoon after an acquaintance noticed smoke coming from the kitchen of Valdez’s home and requested a welfare check.

When an officer arrived, Valdez was found shot in one of the bedrooms and a small kitchen fire was found on the stove.

Following an investigation, two suspects were identified and warrants were served Wednesday morning. Around 4 a.m., a search warrant was served on the 500 block of Tunny Place in Larkfield but no arrests were made.

Shortly after 9 a.m., detectives, a hostage negotiator and SWAT officers from multiple agencies served a search warrant on the 3100 block of Stony Point Road. The suspects, identified as 34-year-old Stephen Archer and 31-year-old Alexie Edge were arrested.

According to investigators, Archer is accused of shooting Valdez, while Edge was present at the shooting and allegedly assisted Archer to evade capture.

Police said Archer and Valdez had prior conflicts involving a woman they both had a relationship with, but said a specific motive continues to be under investigation.

Archer and Edge are being held at the Sonoma County Jail. According to jail records, the pair are scheduled to appear in court on Friday.