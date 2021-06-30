SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A state senator succeeded in including $2 million for litter abatement in the 2021 state budget, which the legislature passed this week.
State Sen. Dave Cortese (D-San Jose) secured the funds in the Budget Act of 2021. His plan is to work with the Santa Clara County Consumer & Environmental Protection Agency (CEPA) and all 15 cities in the county to "identify and prioritize beautification areas and litter abatement opportunities" in the county.
"Trash accumulation and littering is a mounting concern in our community that has placed an unfair burden on our residents," Cortese said in a statement. "By expanding an existing program, this funding can swiftly and effectively address litter and debris hotspots across all neighborhoods in Santa Clara County that need abatement or pose safety concerns."
The $2 million pays for cleanup programs throughout the county. The focus of the program is on "hotspots" like freeway interchanges, Caltrans right of ways and neighborhoods where trash poses safety concerns.
Currently, CEPA has a multi-year agreement with Caltrans and San Jose Conservation Corp (SJCC) to clean up Caltrans right of ways all over the county. The agreement expires in 2022 fiscal year.