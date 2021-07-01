SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) — Police in San Leandro were investigating separate shootings that happened within 24 hours of each other.
The first one was reported at the San Leandro Marina on Tuesday evening. San Leandro police said officers responded to reports of multiple shooters shooting to and from two vehicles at the marina. Several callers said people in two SUVs were driving near El Torito restaurant shooting at each other.READ MORE: PG&E Seeks $3.6 Billion In Rate Hikes For Wildfire Safety
Officers found a vehicle with bullet holes several blocks away near the intersection of Marina Boulevard and Merced Street and arrested a man believed to the shooter from the incident, police said.
A handgun was also located inside the unidentified suspect’s vehicle, and officers found 17 spent shell casings back at the crime scene, police said. A second suspect vehicle, a newer model tan Volkswagen SUV, was also being sought.READ MORE: Man Arrested For Child Porn; Deputies Catch Brother, Girlfriend Allegedly Hiding Evidence
On Wednesday at 4 pm, police responded to a drive-by shooting in a residential neighborhood on the 700 block of Cary Drive. Police said audio captured from a home surveillance indicated the weapon was a fully automatic gun and multiple shell casings were also found at that crime scene.
No suspect was immediately identified. There were no reported injuries in either shooting.MORE NEWS: UPDATE: Mother, 8-Year-Old Child Found Shot In Car Outside Vallejo Temple