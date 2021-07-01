PACIFICA (BCN) — A 60-year-old man drowned after authorities responded to a report of a boat in distress in the area of Sharp Park Beach on Wednesday evening, Pacifica police said.
The U.S. Coast Guard notified police around 6:05 p.m. of the boat in distress near the Pacifica Pier. Officers and other first responders found a boat south of the pier with a man, later identified by the San Mateo County coroner’s office as Kevin Kluball, a resident of Salida in Stanislaus County, unresponsive in the surf.READ MORE: Attorney General's Office: California Homicide Rate Jumps 31% In 2020, Most In 13 Years
Officers and witnesses were able to pull Kluball ashore but he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. Two other people who were on the boat survived.READ MORE: California Sets Sept. 14 Date for Recall Election Targeting Newsom
Police did not release any other details about what happened with the boat or how Kluball ended up in the water. The death is under investigation by Pacifica police and the county coroner’s office.
MORE NEWS: San Francisco Police Investigate Chinatown Incident That Left Man and Woman Critically Injured
© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.