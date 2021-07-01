SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A year after the coronavirus pandemic canceled July 4th holiday festivities across the Bay Area, some communities will return to celebrating with parades, festivals and fireworks shows.
However, due to continuing COVID concerns and worries about fire danger under current drought conditions, there are certain celebrations that have been canceled for a second year in a row. Below is a rundown of confirmed events:
PARADES AND PICNICS
- Alameda No parade, but July 4th festivities will be held at the USS Hornet starting at 10 a.m. Event info
- American Canyon Parade begins at 6:30 p.m. at the Aquatics Parking Lot on Benton Way Event info
- Antioch 5 p.m. Downtown Antioch Riverfront at 2nd and G Streets Event info
- Aptos 10 a.m. “World Shortest” Parade at Soquel Drive and State Park Drive Event Info
- Calistoga No official parade, but Calistoga is hosting a “self-guided parade” July 1-4
- Danville Rescheduled for Labor Day weekend Event info
- Fairfield 10 a.m. Downtown Fairfield Event info
- Foster City No parade, but activities start at 9 a.m. in Leo Ryan Park Event info
- Fremont Traditional parade canceled; “porch parade” held instead Event info
- Half Moon Bay 11 a.m. parade and festival on Main Street Event info
- Healdsburg 11:30 a.m. parade and “duck dash” children’s festival in downtown Healdsburg Plaza Event info
- Los Altos Hills 10 a.m. car parade starting at Town Hall Event info
- Morgan Hill 10 a.m. Parade in downtown Morgan Hill Event info
- Novato Live parade canceled; virtual event begins 10 a.m. Event info
- Orinda 11 a.m. Parade leaves East BART parking lot Event info
- Pacific Grove No parade but July 4th festival begins at 11 a.m. on Lighthouse Avenue Event info
- Pleasant Hill Neighborhood auto parade starts at 10 a.m. Event info
- San Jose No parade but the Rose, White & Blue festival will be held at 1100 Shasta Avenue in San Jose at 11 a.m. Event info
- San Mateo 10 a.m. Parade begins at Lexington Ave Event info
- Scotts Valley 3 p.m. Parade begins at Scotts Valley Drive Even info
- Sausalito No parade but “bring your own” picnic with live music will be held in Dunphy Park at 12 p.m. Event info
- Watsonville No traditional parade, but there is a “neighborhood parade” of decorated businesses and homes to visit as well as the mayor’s bike ride and a patriotic concert Event info
FIREWORKS
- Antioch Fireworks at downtown Antioch riverfront at 9 p.m. Event info
- American Canyon Fireworks at sundown Event info
- Concord Drive-in fireworks show held at Concord Pavilion Event info
- Cloverdale Fireworks around 30 minutes after sunset at Cloverdale High School football field
- Gilroy Fireworks at 9:30 p.m. at Gilroy High School Event info
- Morgan Hill Fireworks show at 9:45 p.m. with live music near Outdoor Sports Complex on Condit Road Event info
- Petaluma Fireworks show at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds Event info
- Pleasant Hill Fireworks show at College Park High School at approximately 9:15 p.m., but residents are asked to watch from their homes or other areas; no gathering at school grounds Event info
- San Francisco Fireworks at approximately 9:30 p.m. at Pier 39 Event info
- Santa Clara Fireworks at California’s Great America above Flight Deck at 8:45 p.m. Event info
- Sonoma Fireworks at dusk above General Vallejo’s field Event info
- Vacaville Fireworks show following live music at Andrews Park at 9:30 p.m. Event info
- Vallejo Fireworks show at 9:45 p.m. at Six Flags Discovery Kingdom along with earlier festivities including live music Event info