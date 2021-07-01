REDWOOD CITY (CBS SF/BCN) — San Mateo Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 25-year-old Redwood City man on suspicion of possession of child pornography, while also arresting his brother and girlfriend for allegedly trying to hide or destroy evidence in the case.
Deputies arrested Moises Vieyra Gallegos after the Sheriff’s Office received a tip from the Silicon Valley Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force in October and an investigation that led to a search warrant being served at his home.READ MORE: 2 Shootings Within 24 Hours Reported In San Leandro; 1 Suspect Jailed
Investigators learned that Moises’ brother Ramon Vieyra Gallegos, 27, and girlfriend Alexia Lopez Reyes, 26, allegedly tried to conceal or destroy “vital evidence pertinent to this case,” sheriff’s officials said.READ MORE: PG&E Seeks $3.6 Billion In Rate Hikes For Wildfire Safety
They were both arrested on suspicion of criminal conspiracy and concealing evidence, and along with Moises were all booked into county jail, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Carryn Barker at (650) 363-4050 or cbarker@smcgov.org.MORE NEWS: UPDATE: Mother, 8-Year-Old Child Found Shot In Car Outside Vallejo Temple
© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.