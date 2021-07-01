OAKLAND (BCN) — A man was killed and a woman wounded in a shooting late Wednesday night in East Oakland, police said.
Officers responded at 11:10 p.m. to the 1400 block of 90th Avenue after someone reported a shooting.
Officers arrived and located the victims, both suffering from gunshot wounds, according to police.
Officers called paramedics. The male victim died at the scene and the female victim was taken to a hospital where she was in stable condition, police said. Both victims are Oakland residents.
The shooting is under investigation. Anyone with information can call the Police Department's Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or a tip line at (510) 238-7950.
