VALLEJO (BCN) — Police were investigating after a man was fatally shot Wednesday night in Vallejo’s Chabot Terrace neighborhood.
Officers responded shortly before 9 p.m. to the 100 block of Violet Drive, police said on social media.
They found a man with at least one gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.
No other information was immediately available.

