SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A man wanted on two felony warrants faces additional charges after two San Francisco police officers were injured while trying to arrest him in in the city’s South of Market neighborhood on Tuesday.

Around 3:20 p.m., officers responded to the area of 4th and Bryant Streets to detain 26-year-old Miller Jernigan of San Francisco. Police said Jernigan had warrants in connection with robbery and firearms violations.

When officers with the Community Violence Reduction Team found Jernigan in a parked car, police said he rammed his vehicle into a police car and a third vehicle more than once.

Jernigan stopped after one of the officers shattered a window to get to him. He then got out of his vehicle and was placed into custody.

Two officers suffered non-life threatening injuries in the encounter, one of whom was transported to the hospital, according to police. Both have been since treated and released.

A search of the vehicle yielded a stolen loaded handgun and items taken from tourists in an earlier auto burglary, police said. The vehicle was also determined to be stolen.

Jernigan was booked into the San Francisco County Jail on the warrants and several other charges, including assault on a police officer with a deadly weapon other than a firearm, being a convicted person in possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded weapon in a vehicle, possession of stolen property and a parole violation.

According to jail records, Jernigan is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.