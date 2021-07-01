SHASTA COUNTY (CBS SF) — A wildfire burning in Shasta County forced the temporary closure of Interstate Highway 5 in both directions and prompted a number of evacuations, fire officials said Thursday.

The Salt Fire was burning in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest just east of I-5 near the Salt Creek Road and Gilman Road exit, south of Lakehead and north of Redding. The fire has burned at least 2,800 acres and was zero percent contained, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

We drove southbound on I-5 to Redding at 1pm today. Shortly thereafter the #saltfire started. This video was taken at 6pm heading back to Dunsmuir. pic.twitter.com/CrHby3rXG9 — Ben Wu (@BenWu2) July 1, 2021

The highway, which was filled with holiday travelers, was fully reopened at around 8:15 a.m. Thursday.

“There are evacuations in place along Gregory Creek, Road and portions of Lakehead have been placed under an evacuation warning,” said US Forest Service spokesman Mark Thibeideau.

Evacuation orders were in place for: Zola Drive, Cordes Court, and Solus Campground Road, Tom Head, Old Mill Road, Antlers View Road and Toms Head Road. An evacuation center was set up at Central Valley High School. Residents of Gregory Creek Road were advised to shelter in place or go to Gregory Creek Beach.

The evacuation warning for the Lakehead area was for the area east of I-5 to Riverview Drive.

“We did have spotting across Interstate 5 yesterday,” Thibeideau. “It’s a dynamic situation. There could be closures at any point in time.”

Thibeideau said the objective Thursday is to try to keep fire east of I-5.

Crews were still in the initial attack phase of the response and had not begun to assess containment, forest service spokesperson Adrienne Freeman said Wednesday night.

New video of the #SaltFire burning in Shasta County. Officials say there are growing concerns they may have to shut down Northbound lanes on I5. pic.twitter.com/2eOZneYH4O — Blakely McHugh (@bmchughtv) July 1, 2021

The fire was first reported around 1:40 p.m. The Shasta-Trinity National Forest is the lead agency handling the fire with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection assisting.

According to the National Interagency Fire Center, the fire was human-caused but additional details were not immediately available.