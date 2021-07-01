SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco on Thursday made a public plea for help finding a second suspect wanted in the fatal shooting of 6-year-old Jace Young last July 4th.

The appeal to the public for assistance in finding homicide suspect Deshaune Lumpkin comes nearly a year after the death of the young boy in the city’s Bayview neighborhood. On July 4 of last year at approximately 10:44 p.m., officers responded to the area near the intersection of Whitfield Court and La Salle Avenue after a reported shooting at a birthday party.

Arriving officers found two gunshot victims: a juvenile and an adult. 6-year-old Jace Young was rushed to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he died. The second shooting victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic spurred an emotional outcry for justice from both the boys family and San Francisco officials.

Mayor London Breed begged for Jace’s death not to be in vain.

“Just know that when you pull that trigger, anybody can die. Anybody can die. Remember Jace. If this doesn’t make us rise up, I don’t know what will. If this doesn’t outrage you, I don’t know what will. If this doesn’t make you stop, I don’t know what will,” Breed said.

A month and a half after the fatal shooting, police offered a $100,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.

On January 6 of this year, SFPD homicide investigators arrested 18-year-old San Francisco resident James Harbor, who was charged with homicide, attempted homicide and carrying a loaded firearm with the intent to commit a felony.

Additional investigation led to police identifying a second suspect, 18-year-old San Francisco resident Deshaune Lumpkin. A warrant was issued for his arrest on charges of murder, attempted murder, carrying a loaded firearm with the intent to commit a felony and conspiracy. Lumpkin was 17 at the time of the fatal shooting.

Police are asking Lumpkin, who has ties to the Bayview District community, to turn himself in at any San Francisco Police Station. Authorities are also asking the public’s help in locating Lumpkin. Police note he is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who encounters Lumpkin is advised not to approach him. Instead, his location, clothing and any vehicle description should immediately be reported to police by calling 9-1-1.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact San Francisco Police Homicide investigators via the SFPD 24-hour-tip line at 1-415-575-4444, or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.