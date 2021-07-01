SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco are investigating an incident Thursday morning in the city’s Chinatown neighborhood that left a man and a woman with life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.

On Thursday at around 10 a.m., officers from the SFPD’s Central Station responded to a report of a fight on the 700 block of Jackson Street. Arriving officers arrived found an adult male who was approximately 40-year-old down on the sidewalk in front of the building.

The male was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police did not describe the nature of his injuries. The officers continued upstairs to an apartment in the building where the fight was reported. There they located an approximately 50-year-old adult female suffering from multiple stab wounds.

The woman was also transported to a local hospital having sustained life-threatening injuries. Officers remained on the scene investigating the events that led up to the fight as well as how the male and female were injured. Authorities did not say whether they were looking for any suspects in connection with the incident.