SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — One person was hospitalized in stable condition and one person displaced by a fire Friday morning at a high-rise hotel near San Francisco’s Mid-Market neighborhood, authorities said.
The San Francisco Fire Department first tweeted out about the fire on the seventh floor of the Boyd Hotel at 41 Jones Street at around 10:49 a.m. Friday.READ MORE: Lava, Salt & Tennant Fires Scorch 50 Square Miles In Far Northern California As July 4th Fire Danger Looms
HIGH RISE FIRE
41 JONES– BOYD HOTEL EXTINGUISHED FIRE BY INTERNAL SPRINKLER ON THE 7TH FLOOR. 1 PATIENT RESCUED, FIRE IS UNDER CONTROL. pic.twitter.com/i0izWePhme
— SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) July 2, 2021READ MORE: Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment On The Way?
Authorities said the single-alarm fire was extinguished by the building’s sprinkler system. One person was hospitalized.
Fire officials later confirmed that the person taken to the hospital was in stable condition. One resident was displaced by the fire and the Red Cross has been contacted to provide assistance.MORE NEWS: San Francisco's Minimum Wage Raised 25 Cents to $16.32 Per Hour
The cause of the fire is under investigation.