CONCORD (BCN/CBS SF) — The city of Concord is bringing back its summer concert series during Thursday farmers’ markets at the downtown Todos Santos Plaza starting later this month.
The Music & Market series will return on July 15 after last year's series was canceled due to COVID. On Thursdays through Sept. 30, the farmers' market opens at 4 p.m. at the downtown square at Willow Pass Road and Grant Street and concerts begin at 6:30 p.m.
"As of today, more than 70 percent of Contra Costa residents are fully vaccinated, which has enabled us to bring back the events that our community has come to know and love," Concord Mayor Tim McGallian said in a news release.
The full concert schedule can be found at http://www.cityofconcord.org/DocumentCenter/View/6379/Market–Music-Flier.
