SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A fugitive on parole with stolen property from an auto burglary was arrested in San Francisco’s South of Market area after ramming his vehicle into police cars in an attempt to flee from officers, injuring two of them, police said.

San Francisco police said the suspect, 26-year-old Miller Jernigan, had two active felony warrants for robbery and firearms violations when he was spotted inside a parked vehicle on Tuesday at around 3:20 p.m. at 4th and Bryant Streets.

As officers tried to detain him, Jernigan immediately rammed his vehicle into a police vehicle and then reversed into another vehicle more than once, police said. Officers on foot approached the vehicle and one of them shattered a window on Jernigan’s car to get access to him. Jernigan stopped the car, exited the vehicle and was placed into custody. Two officers were injured; one was taken to a hospital where he was treated and released, the other was treated by medics at the scene.

Police said a search of Jernigan’s vehicle found a stolen, loaded handgun as well as stolen property taken from tourists during an earlier auto burglary. The property was returned to the tourists. Police also seized Jernigan’s car and said the license plate was for a different vehicle.

Jernigan was booked into San Francisco County Jail for three counts of assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer, being a felon in possession of a firearm, carrying loaded firearm in a vehicle, possession of stolen property, and a parole violation, among other charges. He was also booked on the no-bail felony robbery and firearms warrants.

Police said the investigation remained active and anyone with information was asked to call the SFPD 24-hour Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.