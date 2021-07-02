CONCORD (CBS SF) — A hiker suffering a medical emergency was rescued at Mount Diablo State Park by a helicopter crew, authorities said.
The San Ramon Valley Fire Protection District (SRV) said firefighters responded to Mount Diablo following a 911 call Thursday, A California Highway Patrol helicopter was brought in to find the hiker along a walking trail in the park inaccessible to vehicles.
The helicopter crew working with SRV firefighters was able to quickly extract the hiker to a waiting ambulance for transport to a hospital. The nature of the hiker's medical emergency was not disclosed.
SRV also credited Mount Diablo State Park and the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District for their assistance.
