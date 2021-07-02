SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Target has cut back operating hours at its stores in San Francisco because of rampant and increasingly brazen incidents of shoplifting in its stores.

A Target spokesperson sent the following statement in to KPIX 5 confirming the decision to adjust stores hours in San Francisco is related to theft.

“For more than a month, we’ve been experiencing a significant and alarming rise in theft and security incidents at our San Francisco stores, similar to reports from other retailers in the area. Target is engaging local law enforcement, elected officials and community partners to address our concerns. With the safety of our guests, team members and communities as our top priority, we’ve temporarily reduced our operating hours in six San Francisco stores.”

Target’s San Francisco stores have moved to a 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. schedule, while most other Target stores operate between 7 or 8 a.m. and 10 p.m.

Stores such as CVS and Walgreens have been major targets in San Francisco in recent months as well as smaller retail stores. Businesses say the thefts, many tied to larger criminal fencing operations, are escalating at a rate they’ve never seen before.

The issue was recently highlighted in a viral video of a man ransacking shelves at a San Francisco Walgreens store and calmly riding out the door on a bicycle as a security guard and customers watched.

