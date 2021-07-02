SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) – Multiple suspects are being sought and a $2,500 reward is being offered after a woman was attacked during a carjacking at a shopping mall in Santa Rosa on Thursday afternoon.

According to police, the woman was in her vehicle outside the Target in the Coddingtown Center around 4:45 p.m. when one of the suspects opened the door, yelled at her and tried to pull her from her vehicle.

After a second suspect came over, police said the woman was pulled out of her car, thrown onto the ground and assaulted. The suspects also stole items out of the woman’s hands.

The woman was treated at a hospital lacerations to the face, bruises and swelling, but her injuries were not life threatening, police said.

Following the attack, one of the suspects then drove away in her car, a 2002 black Mercedes four-door sedan. The vehicle has not been located as of Friday afternoon.

Police said there were possibly “several suspects” connected to the incident, and that the suspects may have been in a gang. The suspects are wanted for multiple felonies, including carjacking, robbery, assault with a deadly weapon and possible gang enhancement.

The Sonoma County Alliance Community Engagement and Safety Rewards Fund has offered a $2,500 reward for information leading to an arrest or multiple arrests in the case.

Any potential witnesses or anyone with information are asked to submit tips online at http://www.srcity.org/CrimeTips.