CONCORD (CBS SF) — A woman and a child were shot and injured at a home in Concord in what’s being investigated as a domestiv violence incident.
Concord police said the shooting happened in the early morning hours Wednesday at a home on the 1100 block of Meadow Lane in the city's Monument Corridor.
Officers found an adult female resident and a minor inside the home suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were taken to the hospital and their conditions were not known.
Police said the shooter was known to the victims and the motive appears to be related to domestic violence.
On Wednesday evening, detectives located the suspect, identified as Demaria Gipson, 20, of Antioch. Gipson was arrested and booked into the Contra Costa County Jail.
Police urged anyone with information about the case to call Concord Police Detective Blakely at (925) 603-5859 or the anonymous tip-line at (925) 603-5836, referencing case #21-06239.