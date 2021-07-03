SAN GREGORIO STATE BEACH (CBS SF) — The San Mateo County coroner was attempting to identify a man’s body that was found on San Gregorio State Beach on Friday.
The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office said the body was discovered by a state parks employee Friday morning. Deputies, California State Park rangers and firefighters responded his call to the north end of the beach where the unidentified man had washed on shore.
The man was clothed and appeared to have been in the water for some time, according to the sheriff’s office.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office anonymous tip line at 1-800-547-2700.