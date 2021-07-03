Fourth of JulyWhere to Find Bay Area Parades and Fireworks Shows
LODI (CBS/AP) — A 15-year-old boy is dead after being shot in a parking lot, Lodi police said Saturday.

Officers responded around 8:15 Friday night to a report that a male had been shot at a parking lot at South Hutchins and Park streets, according to the police department. There they found a teen with a gunshot wound to his upper body.

Lodi Parking Lot Site of Fatal Shooting

Parking lot at the corner of S. Hutchins and Park streets in Lodi. (Google Street View)

He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, where he died.

Officers are canvassing the area for witnesses and video surveillance. No other information was available.

