LODI (CBS/AP) — A 15-year-old boy is dead after being shot in a parking lot, Lodi police said Saturday.
Officers responded around 8:15 Friday night to a report that a male had been shot at a parking lot at South Hutchins and Park streets, according to the police department. There they found a teen with a gunshot wound to his upper body.
He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, where he died.
Officers are canvassing the area for witnesses and video surveillance. No other information was available.
