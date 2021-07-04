SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A 2-alarm fire erupted at a San Jose mobile home park Sunday, destroying one home and significantly damaging two others before firefighters could get it under control.
San Jose Fire Captain Brad Cloutier said his agency received multiple 911 calls at around 11:50 a.m. reporting a fire at the mobile home park in the 200 block of South Jackson Ave.
"Our first arriving company reported they had one unit that had heavy fire and two other units next door that were starting to catch on fire," Cloutier said.
The fire response was quickly elevated to two alarms.
Cloutier said the blaze completely destroyed one mobile home and caused significant damage to two others. Five residents were forced from their homes.
No injuries were reported. A cause was under investigation, but Cloutier said it was not fireworks related.