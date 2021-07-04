PITTSBURG (CBS SF) — Fire crews battling a 35-acre brush fire near Pittsburg on Sunday afternoon had the blaze 50 percent contained shortly before 3 p.m., fire officials said.
The two-alarm Kirker Fire was sparked by a car fire Sunday afternoon about 1:10 p.m. along Kirker Pass Road near Nortonville Road, according to the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District.
Crews have stopped forward progress on the fire, officials said. The fire district is working with mutual aid from Cal Fire on the blaze.
No injuries were reported.
Kirker Pass Road is closed from Hess Road in Concord to Buchanan Road in Pittsburg and will be for a few hours, according to Con Fire.
