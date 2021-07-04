OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A driver accelerated to more then 130 mph Saturday evening, weaving between lanes on northbound 880 before exiting onto Oakland streets, in an attempt elude capture but was taken into custody after colliding with a vehicle at International Blvd and 35th Ave.
The final 10 minutes of the airborne pursuit was recorded CHP video.
CHP officers had ended their vehicle pursuit after the driver began weaving between lanes at a high-rate of speed near the Davis Ave exit on northbound 880. The driver exited the freeway and traveled into Oakland on 29th Ave. with a CHP and an Oakland police helicopter overhead.
The driver then raced up International for several blocks until the crash with a white sedan at International and 35th Ave. It was not immediately known if there were any injuries in the collision.
The car stopped on Fruitvale Ave. where the driver was taken into custody at gun point. No other information was available. Oakland CHP was investigating the incident.