SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) — Firefighters responded to four outside fires on the streets of San Francisco early Monday that they were able to extinguish quickly.
The San Francisco Fire Department tweeted at 1:45 a.m. that all four fires reported in the previous hour had been extinguished and that there were no injuries.READ MORE: UPDATED: Oakland Marijuana Grow Warehouse Destroyed In Overnight 3-Alarm Fire
The fires were all outside and located at 20th and Irving streets, 19th and York streets, 3rd Street and Kirkwood Avenue and at 19th and Bryant streets.
UPDATE: THE CAUSE OF THIS FIRE WAS FIREWORKS https://t.co/Q8FFkebK7A pic.twitter.com/QbupwJRFRqREAD MORE: Wildfire Update: Firefighters Driving Salt Fire Toward Sacramento River
— SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) July 5, 2021
Earlier Monday, crews extinguished another outside fire at 24th and Irving streets reported shortly after midnight.MORE NEWS: UPDATE: One Dead, Three Wounded In Santa Rosa Gang-Related Drive-By Shooting
© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.