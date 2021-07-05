SAN MATEO (BCN/CBS SF) — A 26-year-old man was arrested by San Mateo County deputies on suspicion of rape, sheriff’s officials said Monday.
David Mata was arrested and taken to the San Mateo County Jail. The victim alleged that her ex-boyfriend threatened and raped her multiple times over the past four months, according to sheriff's officials.
Deputies met with the victim at 11:21 a.m. Monday on Nasturtium Road near Half Moon Bay.
Anyone with information about the reported offenses can call the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office anonymous tip line at (800) 547-2700.
