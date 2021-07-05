SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police were investigating a brazen designer handbag robbery at high-end luxury retailer Neiman Marcus near San Francisco’s Union Square, Monday evening.
It happened at approximately 5:49 p.m. according to San Francisco police. Witnesses told responding officers that multiple suspects entered the store, located at 150 Stockton Street, grabbed the merchandise and fled in multiple vehicles.
At least 6 of the suspects were caught on cellphone video as they ran out of the store onto Stockton Street, with their arms full of handbags. The merchandise still had the anti-theft devices attached.
The suspects can be seen running to getaway cars.
No arrests have been made. Police were asking anyone with information to contact SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD.