OAKLAND (CBS SF/AP) — Coming up on the All-Star Home Run Derby next week is Oakland Athletics first baseman Matt Olson, who just joined the lineup for the July 12 event at Denver’s Coors Field.
Olson began Tuesday with 20 home runs. He tweeted his participation in the derby before the Athletics played at Houston.
He joins Kansas City catcher Salvador Pérez, Los Angeles Angels pitcher-designated hitter Shohei Ohtani, Baltimore first baseman Trey Mancini, New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso and Colorado shortstop Trevor Story in the derby.
Alonso won the most recent derby in 2019.
