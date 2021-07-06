SOLANO COUNTY (CBS SF) — Fire crews are at the scene of a fire burning near I-680 north of Benicia in Solano County Tuesday evening, according to authorities.

The fire was burning near the intersection of Goodyear Road and Morrow Lane in a rural part of Solano County adjacent to I-680.

According to social media reports, a CHP plane was estimating the fire at 6-8 acres with a large column of smoke visible from miles away.

Video from Chopper 5 showed the flames spreading across a hillside. Fire units could be seen on the shoulder of the I-680 freeway.

A first alarm was called immediately with a second alarm following a short time after 5:30 p.m.

The Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit was responding to the fire — named the Goodyear Fire — along with local units.

There were reports of a small spot fire on the western side of I-680. The main part of the fire remained on the eastern side of the freeway. The nearby smoke and fire were impacting traffic.

The fire is spreading at a moderate to rapid rate.

Earlier Tuesday, crews from the Crockett-Carquinez Fire Department were battling a grass fire near the Phillips 66 San Francisco Refinery that engulfed a truck, caused a rush hour traffic jam and threatened homes.

That fire was soon brought under control, but lane closures connected with the fire fight contributed to slow traffic into the evening.