FAIRFIELD (CBS SF) – A Fairfield man who was a former chief financial officer for a company that managed auto dealerships pleaded guilty in connection to an embezzling scheme from his employer.
Acting U.S. Attorney Phillip Talbert's office announced that 51-year-old Christopher Firle admitted to one count of wire fraud at a hearing on Tuesday. According to court documents, Firle misappropriated more than $1.6 million from the company from January 2016 through September 2019.
Prosecutors said Firle carried out the scheme through several different methods.
With company credit cards, he paid more than $750,000 in personal expenses. Unauthorized charges included tickets to sporting events and purchases at high-end retailers, including Bergdorf Goodman, Chanel, Hermes, Nordstrom and Tiffany.
Prosecutors said Firle embezzled another $500,000 through more than 30 wire transfers to a family member. Meanwhile, Firle issued more than $165,000 unauthorized company checks to himself, withdrew $50,000 from a company account and issued himself nearly $160,000 in bonuses.
With his guilty plea, prosecutors said Firle agreed to pay restitution of nearly $1.94 million to his employer and forfeit another $1.65 million to the U.S. He also faces up to 20 years in prison $250,000 fine.MORE NEWS: Shooting In San Francisco’s Tenderloin Injures 52-Year-Old Man
Firle is scheduled to be sentenced on October 19.