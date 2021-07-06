SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — One person was dead and three others wounded in an early Monday morning gang-related, drive-by shooting in a Santa Rosa neighborhood as a gathering was in the midst of a July 4th celebration, authorities said.

Santa Rosa police Sgt. Christopher Mahurin said the shooting was reported shortly after midnight in the 1500 block of Beachwood Drive, where a large group had gathered to set off illegal fireworks,

According to investigators, a silver Honda Accord drove by and witnesses told police they heard gang challenges coming from the car, then shots were fired from inside the car.

A witness said he was in his front yard when a car drove by, a gunman pointed a weapon out of the window and shot as many as five shots.

“Everybody scattered,” he said. “I went straight to the ground.”

As the car was driving away, someone in the street fired at the car and then shots came again from the vehicle, hitting a 29-year-old woman.

The Honda then crashed into a parked car and an unknown number of people got out and ran away. Officers searched for the suspects, but were unable to locate them. Currently, police do not have additional suspect information to provide.

The 35-year-old man, Javier Montes-Medina of Santa Rosa, was pronounced died at the scene.

The 29-year-old female from Santa Rosa and a 17-year-old juvenile female also from Santa Rosa were hospitalized in critical condition.

A 16-year-old juvenile male from Santa Rosa was being treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot injury.

The investigation is on-going and the Santa Rosa police were encouraging anyone who has information that would assist with the investigation to contact SRPD through their online Tip Line: http://www.SRCity.org/CrimeTips.

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered by the Sonoma County Alliance Community Engagement and Safety Rewards Fund. The reward is for information leading to the arrest of the suspect or suspects involved in the shooting & murder.