FREMONT (BCN/CBS SF) — A 15-year-old boy is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle while riding his bicycle in Fremont on Sunday night, police said.
Officers responded around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, the Fourth of July holiday, to a collision reported between a vehicle and bicyclist at Hansen Avenue and Dutra Way, according to police.
The teen, a Fremont resident, was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and remained in critical condition Tuesday.
The vehicle’s driver, a 23-year-old Fremont man, stopped at the scene and cooperated with investigators, who do not believe impairment was a factor in the collision.
Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact Traffic Investigator Jacob Shannon at (510) 790-6765 or jshannon@fremont.gov.
