SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A man driving a vehicle in San Francisco was accosted at gunpoint, driven in his vehicle to Oakland, and eventually released by his kidnappers who then drove away in his car, authorities said Tuesday.

San Francisco police said officers responded Saturday at around 1:05 p.m. to a report of kidnapping and met with a friend of the 63-year-old victim who said the victim called her to say he had been kidnapped.

Less than two hours later, Oakland police contacted San Francisco police to say they had the victim in Oakland and SFPD officers went to meet with the victim.

The unidentified victim told officers he was driving along Ocean Ave. and was approached by two suspects who brandished guns and demanded money. Police said the suspects entered his vehicle and drove away with the victim still inside, driving to different locations and eventually across the bay to Oakland where the victim was told to get out.

When the suspects drove away, the victim walked to a nearby restaurant and called police. The victim was not injured and his vehicle has not been recovered.

No arrests have been made and no suspect information was available. Police urged anyone with information about the incident to contact the SFPD anonymous tip line at 415-575-4444 or text a message to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.