PASO ROBLES, San Luis Obispo County (CBS / AP) — A man who fired at officers after barricading himself in a Paso Robles apartment was shot and killed by a SWAT team early Tuesday, police said.

A Paso Robles Police Department statement said the man was Steven Adam Calderon, a 32-year-old Los Angeles resident, The Tribune of San Luis Obispo reported.

Police were called to an apartment complex around 4 p.m. Monday when the man discharged a firearm from a balcony.

The man also pointed the gun at his girlfriend and threatened to shoot her and fired several shots at officers who were attempting to negotiate with him, police said.

Paso Robles Police Chief Ty Lewis said in the statement that he requested the assistance of the San Luis Obispo Regional SWAT team because the situation posed “extreme risk” to the community and officers.

“Unfortunately, this event ended tragically when the suspect ignored officer commands and reached for his gun,” Lewis said. “The officers were left with no choice but to defend themselves.”

Medics treated the suspect but he died around 1:15 a.m.

Paso Robles is a city of 30,000 in the central coast wine region midway between Los Angeles and San Francisco.

