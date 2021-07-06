California ReopeningLatest News and Video Reports
PITTSBURG (CBS SF) – Authorities in Pittsburg have arrested a man on suspicion of arson after several cars were set on fire at a dealership and a neighboring restaurant early Tuesday morning.

According to the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District, the suspect set fire to three vehicles at a dealership on the 2100 block of Railroad Avenue and another vehicle at the Jack in the Box restaurant next door during the early morning hours.

With the help of surveillance video from nearby businesses, investigators were able to identify a suspect. During a search of the area, a fire investigator and Pittsburg police located the suspect two blocks away on Atlantic Avenue.

Investigators said this car that was set on fire in Pittsburg on the morning of July 6, 2021. (Contra Costa Fire Protection District)

The suspect, identified as 37-year-old Jesse Bernard Jackson, was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility.

According to jail records, Jackson is being held on $100,000 bail. It was not immediately known when Jackson would appear in court.

Contra Costa County Fire urges residents to help fight arsons by submitting information to their tip line at 1-866-50-ARSON (1-866-502-7766).