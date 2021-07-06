SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) – A Santa Rosa man previously convicted for DUI twice has been found guilty of murder in a 2019 crash that killed a mother of two while he was intoxicated.

Prosecutors said a jury on Friday convicted 33-year-old Fernando Leon Aguilera on charges of second degree murder, gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated DUI causing injury in the death of 47-year-old Rosa Lua of Windsor.

“This victim left behind twins who celebrated their sixth birthday the day the verdict was rendered,” Sonoma County Jill Ravitch said in a statement. “The defendant’s conduct, after twice being convicted in the past for driving under the influence, will forever impact their lives as well.”

Prosecutors said Aguilera was behind driving on Highway 101 near River Road on March 20, 2019 when she struck Lua’s vehicle. Immediately after, Lua’s vehicle overturned and she suffered fatal injuries.

Lua was pronounced dead at the scene.

Prosecutors said Aguilera was found to have a blood alcohol level of 0.156, nearly twice the legal limit. He had also been found to be traveling at speeds in excess of 100 mph before the collision.

Aguilera had been previously convicted of DUI in 2009 and 2011.

Prosecutors said Aguilera faces up to 15 years to life in state prison. He is scheduled to be sentenced on August 24.