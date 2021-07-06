SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) — Police were searching for a suspect Tuesday in a shooting in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood the morning before left a 52-year-old man injured.
Officers responded around 6:05 a.m. to the shooting in the area of Jones and Turk streets and learned the victim and a male suspect got into an argument that escalated with the suspect opening fire.
The victim was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries, which were not considered life-threatening, according to police.
Police had not made an arrest in the case or released any detailed suspect description as of press time.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.