ROHNERT PARK (CBS SF/BCN) — A 21-year-old Sonoma State University student died Monday afternoon after being hit by a car near the campus in Rohnert Park, authorities said.

Investigators said the student was crossing East Cotati Avenue, from Wolf Den Plaza toward the university, about noon when he was hit by a black 2015 Ford Fusion headed westbound.

It was initially reported as a hit-and-run because witnesses told officers that the car left the area. Police, however, said the driver called authorities within minutes to say that he had just been involved in a collision.

The student, a Rohnert Park man whose name has not been released, died at the scene.

Investigators said it appeared that he was not in a crosswalk when he stepped off the center median and the driver couldn’t stop for him.

Officers found the driver, identified as 19-year-old Ronald Gaither of Penngrove, nearby with his car on Roman Drive and he cooperated with investigators.

Investigators were looking into whether inattention or distraction contributed to the collision, by either Gaither or the student.

It does not appear alcohol or drugs to the collision, police said.

The name of the victim was being withheld pending notification of next of kin.