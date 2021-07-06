SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco on Tuesday confirmed the recent arrest of a suspect in connection with a stabbing on a Muni bus last month.

In a release asking for the public’s help finding the suspect that was issued last Friday, San Francisco police said the incident happened on June 10 at about 4:30 p.m. Responding officers found a 31-year-old man aboard a bus at Steiner and Green Streets suffering from stab wounds.

The victim was treated by officers at the scene until medics arrived and took him to a hospital with injuries that were not life threatening.

The victim told officers that he was seated on the bus when another man seated adjacent to him stood up and stabbed him two times. The suspect then exited the bus and fled on foot, police said. The victim said he did not know the suspect, had no prior interaction with him, and that the attack was unprovoked, police said.

Police included surveillance photos of the suspect in the issued release.

On Friday afternoon, July 3, at around 3:49 p.m., an off-duty SFPD officer spotted the suspect near Steiner and McAllister Streets after recognizing him from the crime bulletin.

The officer contacted the SFPD’s Northern Police Station who responded to the scene and detained the suspect. Through the course of an investigation, the officers developed probable cause to arrest the suspect, identified as 32-year-old San Francisco resident Mario Xavier Hills.

Police said Hills was later booked at the San Francisco County Jail for assault with a deadly weapon, battery resulting in serious bodily injury and battery of a mass transit passenger. Authorities said evidence in the case, including a knife, was also recovered.

Though a suspect has been arrested, SFPD said this remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information regarding the attack is asked to contact the SFPD via the SFPD 24-hour-tip line at 1-415-575-4444, or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.