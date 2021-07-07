BENICIA (CBS SF) — The arrest of two Benicia shoplifting suspects resulted in one suspect also being charged with attempted murder in a case from another county, police said Wednesday.

Benicia police said officers were called to a report of theft at a Rite Aid store on Solano Square in city’s downtown area on July 4. One officer spotted a vehicle matching the description and stopped it along westbound Interstate Highway 780 at the E. 2nd St. exit, according to a police log.

Inside the vehicle, officers recovered the stolen goods and found more items that appeared to have been stolen from another Benicia drug store, police said.

The two men in the car were arrested. One was identified as 18-year-old Giovanni Wiggins, who was discovered to have an arrest warrant out of Atwater in Merced County for attempted murder, robbery and discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling or vehicle.

The second suspect was identified as 19-year-old Dwayne Devon Huntley Jr. He was cited on the shoplifting charge and released, police said.

Wiggins was transferred on Tuesday to the Merced County Sheriff’s Main Jail and is being held on $200,000 bail.

