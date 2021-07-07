MENDOCINO COUNTY (CBS SF) – A wildfire that broke out in Mendocino County north of Ukiah Wednesday afternoon has burned at least 50 acres and forced some evacuations, according to authorities.

According to Cal Fire, the Broiler Fire broke out in the area of Uva Drive and Finne Road southwest of Redwood Valley. As of about 4:40 p.m. the fire has burned about 50 acres with no containment.

New Incident: #BroilerFire off of Uva Drive and Finne Road, Southwest of Redwood Valley in Mendocino County is 50 acres. Unified Command: @CALFIRE_MEU and @RVF621 https://t.co/2riaaniaUo pic.twitter.com/VBKehKhbQf — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) July 7, 2021

A PG&E camera showed significant smoke in the Redwood Valley area and along nearby Highway 101.

The fire has consumed at least one structure, according to a photographer for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat.

According to the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office, an evacuation order has been issued south of Uva Place from Highway 101 to Linnex Drive and south on Uva Drive and Uva Drive south to Central Avenue to the Highway 101 off-ramp. The order covers evacuation zone 2RWV03.

An evacuation shelter was initially set up at the Mendocino College Gymnasium at 1000 Hensley Creek Road, but was later moved to the dance studio on the college campus.

The Mendocino County Sheriff’s office said road closures were in place at West Road at Vineyard Oaks, Uva Drive at Highway 101 and Uva Drive at Central Avenue.

While there were indications that crews were making progress in stopping the forward progress of the fire, so far there was no word as to when the evacuation orders might be lifted.

The sheriff’s office also provided information regarding limited shelter for animals being provided by the Ukiah Animal Shelter.

BROILER FIRE IN REDWOOD VALLEY

The Ukiah Animal Shelter will have staff on site (298 Plant Road, Ukiah, CA) at 7:00 p.m. to assist with overnight boarding for dogs & cats. They can only take in about 20 dogs, 20 cats and about 6 horses. More might be available tomorrow. — Mendocino Sheriff (@MendoSheriff) July 8, 2021

The cause of the fire is under investigation.