MENDOCINO COUNTY (CBS SF) – A fire has reportedly broken out in Mendocino County north of Ukiah Wednesday afternoon.

According to Cal Fire, the Broiler Fire broke out in the area of Uva Drive and Finne Road southwest of Redwood Valley. As of about 4:40 p.m. the fire has burned about 50 acres with no containment.

A PG&E camera showed significant smoke in the Redwood Valley area and along nearby Highway 101.

The Broiler Fire burning near Redwood Valley in Mendocino County on July 7, 2021. (PG&E)

The fire has consumed at least one structure, according to a photographer for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat.

According to the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office, an evacuation order has been issued south of Uva Place from Highway 101 to Linnex Drive and south on Uva Drive and Uva Drive south to Central Avenue to the Highway 101 off-ramp. The order covers evacuation zone 2RWV03.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

More details to come.