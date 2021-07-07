MARIN COUNTY (CBS SF) — The Marin Water board of directors on Wednesday announced it has unanimously adopted new irrigation restrictions to preserve the region’s water supply.

According to the press release issued Wednesday, the board adopted the new restrictions on Tuesday given that the county’s reservoir levels have hit historic lows as drought conditions worsen. Under the new ordinance, spray irrigation is limited to one day a week, with each community will have a designated watering day.

Designated watering days are:

Monday: Ross, Tiburon, Belvedere, San Geronimo, Forest Knolls, Lagunitas

Tuesday: San Rafael, Unincorporated Marin County

Wednesday: San Quentin, Sausalito, Corte Madera, San Anselmo

Thursday: Mill Valley

Friday: Woodacre, Larkspur, Fairfax, Greenbrae, Kentfield

Saturday & Sunday: No irrigation

The new water use rules take effect immediately and will also limit drip irrigation to two days a week. Those customers allowed to choose their watering days, water officials said.

“We typically see residential water demand double during the summer months, which is primarily due to lawn irrigation,” said vice president of the district’s board of directors Larry Russell, Ph.D., in the issued release. “This drought is unprecedented and we’re asking all of our customers to use as little water as they can. These new irrigation restrictions are designed to enable us reach our collective districtwide goal of reducing water use by 40 percent. The district strongly encourages everyone to apply for your water-saving rebates now.”

The new water rules add to the list of restrictions adopted earlier by the water district. Current restrictions prohibit washing vehicles at home, power washing homes and businesses, washing driveways and sidewalks, and flooding gutters. Restrictions also prohibit watering between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. to minimize evaporation, and require shutoff nozzles for hoses to prevent

water waste.

A full list of restrictions is available at MarinWater.org/WaterRules.

Marin Water offers programs and incentives to help customers save water, including rebates for lawn replacements and graywater systems. The district also offers customers free water-efficient hose nozzles and fixtures. Visit MarinWater.org/Rebates to learn more or email Conservation@MarinWater.org. Additional drought information, water conservation tips and water-saving programs can be found at MarinWater.org/Conserve.