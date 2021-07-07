California ReopeningLatest News and Video Reports
CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:CHP, Crash, Crockett, Freeway, I-80, Police chase, traffic

CROCKETT (CBS SF) — A crash that reportedly came at the end of a police chase in Crockett has shut down westbound lanes of I-80 at the west end of the Carquinez Bridge, according to authorities.

Shortly before 7:30 p.m., CHP issued a severe traffic alert on westbound I-80 at Pomona Street in Crockett due to police activity. Initially the two left westbound lanes were blocked.

READ MORE: Trustees, Alumni Suing To Prevent Merger Of Historic Mills College In Oakland

According to the KCBS Traffic Twitter account, the incident was a crash that occurred at around 7:15 p.m., ending of a police pursuit.

A short time later, one of the left westbound lanes had reopened. Traffic was also slow moving in the eastbound direction.

MORE NEWS: UPDATE: Oakland Police Chief Hopes to Tap Into Public Support with Anti-Violence Rally

Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area. There is no estimated time to reopen the roadway.