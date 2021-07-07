CROCKETT (CBS SF) — A crash that reportedly came at the end of a police chase in Crockett has shut down westbound lanes of I-80 at the west end of the Carquinez Bridge, according to authorities.
Shortly before 7:30 p.m., CHP issued a severe traffic alert on westbound I-80 at Pomona Street in Crockett due to police activity. Initially the two left westbound lanes were blocked.READ MORE: Trustees, Alumni Suing To Prevent Merger Of Historic Mills College In Oakland
According to the KCBS Traffic Twitter account, the incident was a crash that occurred at around 7:15 p.m., ending of a police pursuit.
36s#Crockett #I80 Westbound just west of the #CarquinezBridge a police chase ended here with a crash. The 2 left lanes are blocked until further notice. Traffic is backed up before the bridge. #i80 Eastbound is slowing from before #CummingsSkyway. #KCBSTraffic pic.twitter.com/EPxMMfbbcDREAD MORE: UPDATE: Broiler Fire Burns 80 Acres Near Redwood Valley In Mendocino County, Forces Evacuations
— KCBS Radio – The Traffic Leader (@KCBSAMFMTraffic) July 8, 2021
A short time later, one of the left westbound lanes had reopened. Traffic was also slow moving in the eastbound direction.MORE NEWS: UPDATE: Oakland Police Chief Hopes to Tap Into Public Support with Anti-Violence Rally
Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area. There is no estimated time to reopen the roadway.