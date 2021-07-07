SAN MATEO (CBS SF) — People interested in living on the Peninsula have chance to own a piece of San Mateo history that some have called “haunted.”
The landmark William and Rosalie Brown House located at at 2 S. Delaware Street is on the market. The historic Queen Anne Victorian was built in 1892 and is one of the oldest residential homes in San Mateo.
The most recent owner did a major restoration project. Cheryl Zuffi purchased the home with her former partner in 1998.
"It was just overgrown with vines into the house. There were dead things in the house. There was a lot of debris," said Zuffi.
The 5 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home is now on the market for $2.59 million.