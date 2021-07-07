OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Investigators released surveillance video Wednesday of a brazen daylight robbery of a news crew, asking the public’s help in identifying the two suspects.
Oakland police said that on June 28 at 3:05 p.m. two men armed with firearms approached a news crew who were filming in the 100 block of 14th Street and demanded their film camera at gunpoint.
The robbery was interrupted by the news crew's contracted armed security guard. Both suspects fled eastbound towards Clay Street without the camera.
“This is a brazen attempted armed robbery that took place in the afternoon in our busy downtown,” investigators saidn in a news release. “We encourage our community to provide any information that would lead to the identification and arrest of those responsible for this crime.”
Investigators described one of the suspects as an African American male, in his late teens to early 20's, 6-foot tall, wearing a red "Nike" hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and white and black shoes. He was armed with a black handgun at the time of the attempted robbery.
The second suspect was described as an African American male in his late teens to early 20’s, 6-foot tall, wearing all dark clothing. He was also armed with a black handgun at the time of the attempted robbery.