LOS ANGELES (CBS News) — Robert Downey Sr., the acclaimed filmmaker, actor, and father of Robert Downey Jr., died Wednesday after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease, his son announced on Instagram. He was 85.
“Last night, dad passed peacefully in his sleep after years of enduring the ravages of Parkinson’s,” Downey Jr. wrote. “He was a true maverick filmmaker, and remained remarkably optimistic throughout.”
Born in 1936, Downey Sr. made his mark on the American film industry. He is best known for his film “Putney Swope,” a satirical take on New York City’s advertising industry. During his career, he directed 18 productions, including three episodes of the hit television series “The Twilight Zone,” according to his IMDB profile.