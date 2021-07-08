California ReopeningLatest News and Video Reports
ANGWIN, Napa County (CBS SF/BCN) —  A 3.6 magnitude earthquake rattled Napa County early Thursday morning.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported preliminary numbers for the quake, which hit at 12:36 a.m. and was centered 12 km (7.5 miles) east and south of Angwin and west of Lake Berryessa at a depth of 4.6 km (2.9 miles).

People reported feeling the shaking as far away as San Jose and Stockton.

The quake was followed by a series of smaller earthquakes all measuring less than 2.

 

