SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) — Police in the South Bay are investigating a shooting that left one person injured in Santa Clara’s Koreatown, according to authorities.
Police responded to the scene of the shooting in the city's Koreatown neighborhood near the Boardwalk Apartments on the 3700 block of Flora Vista Avenue shortly after midnight.
One person was wounded in the incident. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Police have not released any details as far as a suspect or a motive.
Authorities said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Santa Clara Police Department at 408-615-4806, or via the anonymous tip line at 408-615-4TIP (4847).