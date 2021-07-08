SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The National Weather Service forecast for the San Francisco Bay Area on Thursday calls for clear skies and much warmer temperatures in most areas as a five-day heat wave begins for much of inland California.

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch in effect from 11 a.m. Friday through 9 p.m. Monday for the interior valleys, foothills and mountains primarily in the far northern and eastern edges of the greater Bay Area and beyond.

High temperatures will range from 100 to 115 degrees, with overnight lows mainly in the upper 60s to mid-80s.

Dangerously hot conditions are likely across the interior beginning Friday and continuing into the weekend as daytime temperatures warm to between 102°-110°F. Thus, an Excessive Heat Warning has been issued. Onshore flow should limit heating near the coast/bays. #CAwx #CAHeat pic.twitter.com/AUoe0Qwdqb — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) July 8, 2021

Thursday, the highest temperatures locally will be in the interior valley and mountains from Pleasanton north to Martinez, and north of the bay in the inland sections of Marin, Sonoma, Napa and Solano counties, where highs are expected in the 90s.

Temperatures will be cooler closer to the bay, with 80s expected in San Rafael, Mill Valley and in San Jose and Silicon Valley. It should be much cooler in the East Bay, with highs reaching the upper 70s. Overnight lows are expected around 60.

San Francisco and coastal areas will be spared from this heat wave, with highs expected about 70 and 60 degrees, respectively.